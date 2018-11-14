Thousands of runners from around the world are expected to return to Bakersfield this Sunday for the third-annual Bakersfield Marathon.
A full marathon, half-marathon and a two-person half-marathon relay will all start at 7 a.m. at Cal State Bakersfield, 9001 Stockdale Highway. A 5K will start a little later at 7:30 a.m. All races end back at the campus.
For the full marathon, runners will travel from Cal State Bakersfield to Bakersfield College and back. The half marathon will have participants travel to downtown Bakersfield and back while the 5K focuses on the CSUB campus and surrounding area.
Several road closures are planned throughout the day for the events, according to the city of Bakersfield. Stockdale Highway between Gosford Road and Calloway Drive will be closed all day. Other streets will only be partially closed.
From 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Don Hart Drive East will be closed. CSUB Way and Don Hart Drive West will be closed between 4:30-10 a.m. Several downtown streets will be closed from 5-10 a.m., including 18th Street, 24th Street, California Avenue, Beech Street and C Street.
In northeast Bakersfield, several streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., including Panorama Drive, Acacia Avenue, Haley Street and Radcliffe Avenue.
A festival on the CSUB campus will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will include food trucks, a beer garden and live music. An awards ceremony will also be held Sunday afternoon.
The cost to participate in the runs ranges from $50 per person for the 5K to $120 for the full marathon. Children 9 and under can register for the 5K for only $25.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2p6X9bF. Final registration is Saturday, during a Health and Fitness Expo being held at Buck Owens Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. There is no day-of registration.
