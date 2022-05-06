Boots & Brew Country Music Festival returns May 21

In honor of National Police Week that begins May 15, the annual Boots & Brew Country Music Festival is returning to an in-person event to take place from 5 to 10 p.m. May 21 at the 1933 Event Center.
The concert event produced by the family of fallen Bakersfield Police Officer David J. Nelson will feature live music from local country band The Rivals and a special national anthem performance by award winning actor, writer and director Delilah Andre. The event will also feature a silent auction, raffle prizes, and line dancing led by Kailey Hansen of Bakersfield Line Dancing.
The event is free and open to the public.
Nelson was killed in the line of duty on June 26, 2015, in a vehicle crash following a high speed pursuit in northeast Bakersfield.
All proceeds raised via the Boots & Brew event go directly to the Officer David J. Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund.