Boot Barn among three new retailers preparing to open soon in southwest Bakersfield

Shoppers in Bakersfield will soon have three new stores to visit at two new buildings in the city's southwest, with more on the way.
Boot Barn plans to open a 15,000-square-foot location in Gosford Village northwest of Gosford and Harris roads.
Construction is expected to finish in about two months, leaving the Irvine-based seller of western wear and work attire plenty of time to open before the holidays, Bakersfield commercial real estate broker Bo Lundy said Thursday.
The store would be the company's second in Bakersfield, following the existing store at 3913 Buck Owens Blvd. Boot Barn recently opened a 13,500-square-foot store in Delano at 1643 Glenwood St.
"I think their store on Buck Owens does extremely well, and Bakersfield demographically is a size that warrants more than one store to service the trade area," said Lundy, owner of JBL Commercial Group Inc.
Boot Barn could not be reached for comment Thursday.
There's a deal in the works for another building at Gosford Village that would measure 30,000 square feet, Lundy added. It would be the final in-line retail space at the 770,000-square-foot center.
On top of that, Lundy said talks are ongoing to fill a series of smaller restaurant spaces at the same shopping center.
Over at The Shops at River Walk, also owned by developer Castle & Cooke, a pair of retail tenants are in the process of moving into a 7,300-square-foot building.
One of the new stores will be an Athleta, which sells sportswear and is owned by San Francisco-based Gap Inc. Its space will measure 4,000 square feet, said Lundy, whose company also represents The Shops at River Walk.
The other new store will be a Vans, which specializes in shoes and is based in Anaheim.