Boo-at-the-Zoo at the California Living Museum is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20.
Children 12 years old and under are free and must be accompanied by an adult. CALM members are also free. "Goblins" of all ages are encouraged to wear costumes.
There will be several games to play to win prizes, festive decorations, as well as wildlife presentations, animal encounters and several of the animals will receive a treat filled jack-o-lantern.
Rides on the Central California Children’s Railroad are $1. Food services will be provided by Hunsaker Bros. Carnie Corn.
For information, call 661-872-2256, visit CALM's website at calmzoo.org and its Facebook page.
