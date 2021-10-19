Bonuses for police, expansion to homeless shelter on docket for City Council on Wednesday

The Bakersfield City Council will consider large bonuses for police officers and an expansion of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center during a meeting on Wednesday.
Under a new contract set to be approved by the council, all members of the Bakersfield Police Officers Association would receive a $5,000 “recognition bonus,” and long-serving members could receive an additional $3,000 to $20,000 as part of a “longevity bonus.”
The city hopes the bonuses will aid its recruitment efforts as it attempts to add 100 officers to the force within three years of the passage of the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, which was first approved by voters in 2018.
“The city of Bakersfield is committed to providing the best public safety services possible for our community, and that includes retaining officers and police department staff during a time when turnover has increased over the years,” city spokesman Joe Conroy said in an email to The Californian. “Among the sworn officer ranks, retirements and separations impact our ability to reach our goal of hiring 100 additional officers, so it is vitally important that we look at any way to retain as many officers as we possibly can.”
The longevity bonuses will reward employees who have been with the department from five to to 25 years. Under the proposed system, officers who have been with the department for five years would be eligible for a $3,000 bonus, while those who have served up to 25 years continuously would be eligible for an increasing scale of money up to $20,000.
The proposal would extend the city’s contract with the police union to 2025, a key factor in retaining and recruiting officers, according to the city.
“The retention program was developed using analysis of separations and years of service of BPOA members,” Conroy said. “Police positions are also highly competitive and applicant pools have been more limited recently compared to recent years. We believe that not only will this retention bonus system help with keeping officers with the department, it will also significantly influence the attraction of new personnel.”
The city is also considering a new contract with the Bakersfield Firefighters Labor Organization, which would include 2.5 percent raises across all classes.
In addition to public safety contracts, the city is scheduled to consider a $58,274 contract with RYMAC General Contracting for a design contract for the city’s homeless shelter.
The 150-bed shelter has aided around 750 individuals since it opened in October, but is frequently at capacity. The city says 45 people are waiting for beds to open up inside so they can be helped, and each week 64 people are turned away due to space limitations.
The expansion plan would increase the capacity to 300 using portions of the building that are now sitting vacant. The city also hopes to increase the pet capacity from 15 to 50.
“Homelessness is the top priority of our community, the City Council and city staff,” Conroy said. “Expanding the BLNC’s capacity and services will add more tools to that toolbox in order to address it while more affordable housing and other housing solutions are developed.”
Medical care at the site would also increase under the proposal. The city would construct a new wing for medical exam rooms and mental health professionals. A recuperative care area for patients exiting the hospital is also under consideration.