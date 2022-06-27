Bomb threat on Bakersfield College campus found to be unsubstantial after evacuation

A bomb threat targeted at Bakersfield College’s Panorama campus was found to be unsubstantiated Monday.
The Bakersfield Police Department received a notice of a possible bomb threat at 1:23 p.m. Monday. Officials at BC’s main campus evacuated students and staff.
The threat was determined to be unsubstantiated at 2:55 p.m. after police officers and BC’s College Safety personnel searched the entire campus, according to a statement from BC. In-person classes were canceled Monday and will resume Tuesday.