Bolthouse Properties names tenants as construction begins on next phase of Belcourt Village

New shops are coming to the southwest corner of White Lane and Buena Vista Road as part of the Belcourt Village shopping center Bolthouse Properties continues to expand on the southern portion of southwest Bakersfield's Seven Oaks master-planned community.

Four tenants — three of them food-related — were announced Tuesday morning during a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the start of construction on the second phase of a 9-acre retail project at least eight years in planning stages.

