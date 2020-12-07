bolthouse_farms (copy)

In this file photo, a steady stream of trucks goes in and out of the truck entrance of Bolthouse Farms on Edison highway in 2012.

 The Californian

Bolthouse Farms has remained in the spirit of giving throughout the holiday season.

The company — which according to a news release has already donated $3.1 million in fresh carrots, beverages, dressings and monetary donations during the COVID-19 pandemic — has rolled out a handful of initiatives over the past month.

Here are some of the efforts made locally by the company to help fight hunger and aid the community:

• On Giving Tuesday, Bolthouse made a $10,000 donation to Bakersfield food banks to support their efforts in feeding the hungry this season. The company is also encouraging employees to make donations to a handful of food banks nationally, including the Community Action Partnership of Kern.

• At each of its locations during Thanksgiving, Bolthouse collected donations of canned food items, which were delivered to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. The center collected more than 2,500 nonperishable goods.

• The company is also partnering with the Bakersfield Homeless Center to adopt a family this holiday season. Recognizing the increased need this year, Bolthouse will provide gifts for about 25 families.