Bolthouse Farms has remained in the spirit of giving throughout the holiday season.
The company — which according to a news release has already donated $3.1 million in fresh carrots, beverages, dressings and monetary donations during the COVID-19 pandemic — has rolled out a handful of initiatives over the past month.
Here are some of the efforts made locally by the company to help fight hunger and aid the community:
• On Giving Tuesday, Bolthouse made a $10,000 donation to Bakersfield food banks to support their efforts in feeding the hungry this season. The company is also encouraging employees to make donations to a handful of food banks nationally, including the Community Action Partnership of Kern.
• At each of its locations during Thanksgiving, Bolthouse collected donations of canned food items, which were delivered to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. The center collected more than 2,500 nonperishable goods.
• The company is also partnering with the Bakersfield Homeless Center to adopt a family this holiday season. Recognizing the increased need this year, Bolthouse will provide gifts for about 25 families.