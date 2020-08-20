For more than a century, Bolthouse Farms has delivered fresh, healthy nutritious food to people across North America.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Bakersfield-based company has amplified its efforts. According to a news release, Bolthouse said it’s donated more than $4 million in fresh carrots, beverages, dressings and monetary donations in the last year.
Driven by its mission of Plants Powering People, the company said its efforts started with taking care of its employees in the early days of COVID-19, and has now expanded to partnerships with local community non-profits as well as national organizations like Feeding America and other food banks nationwide to support those impacted by the pandemic.
"We believe that charitable giving begins at home. Through the last several months in particular, taking care of our employees' health and well-being has been our highest priority and being able to provide fresh food to our employees who work so hard to keep Americans fed and nourished was just the beginning," said Bolthouse Farms President Bill Levisay. "Our long-term commitment to food banks became even more important during the pandemic and guided our giving efforts toward these organizations in our local communities and across North America to deliver healthy, fresh food to those in need during these challenging times."
Bolthouse said at the outset of the pandemic that the company moved quickly to purchase food and other essentials for its employees and their families to ensure they had healthy, nutritious food and to help remove the stress of grocery shopping after work hours.
Bolthouse then extended its efforts to those in communities in which it operates in around the country, the news release stated. The company asked employees to join their efforts, resulting in total donations of more than $4 million.
Product donations consisted of nearly 200,000 cases of juices, smoothies, protein shakes and dressings and more than two-and-a-half million pounds of fresh carrots and other produce. Additionally, employee programs generated more than $60,000 in monetary donations for Feeding America, which included a company dollar-for-dollar match and an additional personal dollar-for-dollar match from Bolthouse Farms CEO Jeff Dunn.
As part of the donations, Bolthouse Farms donated a full truckload of carrots – the equivalent of 25,000 meals – to food banks in communities surrounding Bakersfield, as well as in Los Angeles, Hodgkins, Ill. and Prosser, Wash.
The donation in Bakersfield was made to CAPK Food Bank which is one of 15 organizations within the Community Action Partnership of Kern. The organization has more than 200 distribution sites and serves approximately 150,000 clients per month in Kern County, the news release stated.
Bolthouse said other Bakersfield-area organizations the company helped support were the Bakersfield Homeless Center, Gleaners Community Food Bank, Mercy Hospital, the Mission at Kern County and CityServe.
