Bolthouse buys cold-press juice company from Starbucks

Bolthouse Farms has secured space on Starbucks shelves across the country with a deal to buy a Rancho Cucamonga-based producer of cold-pressed juices.
The Bakersfield-based carrot and juice maker announced Tuesday it has arranged to purchase the brand and business of 283-employee Evolution Fresh from the Seattle-based coffee retailer. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The acquisition, Bolthouse's second since being sold about three years ago to a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, does not necessarily mean its other products will be available at Starbucks locations. But the carrot company didn't rule out that possibility as it works to finalize the deal in the third quarter and integrate Evolution Fresh into its operations.
Founded in 1995 and picked up by Starbucks 16 years later, Evolution Fresh sells primarily organic products ranging from citrus and apple juices to watermelon, cucumber and celery beverages. Its use of the cold press process — hydraulic pressure instead of centrifugal juicers or other methods involving pasteurization — retains relatively high nutrient levels.
Bolthouse Chief Customer Officer Phil Kooy said the purchase complements the carrot grower's line of juices, smoothies and protein drinks, which are sold in grocery stores across the country and rank first nationally in the category of super premium refrigerated beverages.
Kooy said buying Evolution Fresh, one of the fastest-growing brands in the fast-expanding segment of cold-pressed juice, presents an opportunity to use Bolthouse's vast acreage to grow ingredients and fresh products. He referred to synergies down the road on citrus and other fruit blends, and beverages mixes with kale and other vegetables.
"We feel there's a tremendous opportunity to propel the (Evolution Fresh) brand to the next level, and with Bolthouse Farm's considerable experience and success in the juice category, this is really going to allow us to grow Evolution Fresh moving forward," Kooy said.
In a news release, Bolthouse Chairman and CEO Jeff Dunn called the acquisition a natural extension of its portfolio under Butterly Equity.
"At Bolthouse Farms, with the support of Butterfly, we strive to ensure that the acres we grow and beverages we make have a positive impact on the land, on the people who make up our company, and on all people," he stated.
In the same release, Starbucks' executive vice president of global channel development, Hans Melotte, said the fact that Bolthouse shares the coffee company's values and commitment to putting people first affirms Evolution Fresh will have a good home.
"Evolution Fresh has grown steadily over the last several years as a result of our partners' hard work and commitment to the brand," he stated. "We feel there is a great runway and opportunity to take Evolution Fresh to the next level, and Bolthouse Farms' considerable experience and success in the premium beverage category will allow the brand to continue growing."
Bolthouse plans to leave the name of Evolution Fresh in place because of the strength and recognizability of its brand. Kooy said the locally based company does not plan to intermingle the two product lines as it explores opportunities to work together on innovation and continuous improvement.
And, who knows? Maybe Starbucks will give Bolthouse shelf space, given the volume the coffee retailer already does with Evolution Fresh, Kooy added.
Bolthouse employs 2,400. It grows produce primarily in California but also farms in Arizona, Georgia and Washington, while sourcing ingredients from around the world. Its headquarters remains located at 7200 E. Brundage Lane.