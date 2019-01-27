The boil water advisory for the Summerlyn neighborhood in northwest Bakersfield was lifted Sunday evening.
In an email sent to the press, Yvonne Kingman of California Water Service said that water quality testing confirmed the water was not impacted. Residents would be notified by CWS crews.
The advisory went into effect following a main break caused by a third-party contractor on Friday night. Water service had been interrupted but restored as of 10 a.m. Saturday, however, customers were advised to use bottled water or boil tap water until water quality tests were completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.