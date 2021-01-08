Body XChange on Calloway Drive will be closing its doors because of COVID-19 and the economic impacts brought on by the pandemic.
According to a statement from John Ovanessian, who owns the local fitness chain, one of the store’s locations in west Bakersfield will close Jan. 28.
“With the combination of our lease ending and the continued challenges/restrictions associated with COVID-19, it’s simply not financially viable or prudent for (Body XChange) to renew the Calloway lease,” Ovanessian wrote on the company’s website.
He added that throughout the country the health club industry has been adversely impacted because of economic restrictions during the pandemic and that “there’s simply not enough business to warrant three (Body XChange) clubs within a few miles of one another along with other nearby competing gyms.”
Ovanessian thanked his loyal customers and said it's been a blessing to serve the community at the Calloway location for 15 years.
“We will forever be grateful,” he said.