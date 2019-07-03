The Kern County Sheriff's Office has recovered a male body from the Kern River Wednesday afternoon.
Just after 12:45 p.m., KCSO was called to a location upriver from Highway 178 near Borrel Road after a citizen spotted the body.
The age and identity of the man will be released at a later date.
Ivan Esquivel, 16, went missing June 16 after he and two of his friends jumped into the river. He and another teenager didn't surface. His body was found by a member of the public June 25 about a half mile downriver from Keysville, but the second boy has still not been recovered. An 11-year-old girl went missing in the river June 22, and her body has not been recovered.
KCSO also rescued a 41-year-old woman who went missing in her raft on the Kern River Monday.
