The Kern County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Bakersfield Search and Rescue located and recovered a man's body from the Kern River Wednesday night.
The man's body was found about half a mile west of Hart Park.
The identity of the man will be released by the Coroner's Office at a later time.
