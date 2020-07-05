Kern County Sheriff's Office officials report that a body was recovered from the Kern River around noon on Sunday in the same area a man went missing on Saturday.
Officials, however, could not determine if it was the same man and the duty will be turned over to the coroner's office.
The body was pulled from the Kern River near the east entrance of Hart Park, the same area a man was last seen hanging onto a tree on Saturday afternoon.
