The body of a 19-year-old male was found east of Bakersfield in what appears to be a homicide, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Ira Tremaine Stevenson was found shot to death at S. Vineland Road and Hermosa Road, just east of Morning Drive, late Monday evening. The coroner said the time and date of the shooting were unknown.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.