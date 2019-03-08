A body found Thursday morning inside a southwest Bakersfield house has been identified as a man who, along with his wife, was arrested last week in connection with the death of their daughter's newborn boy.
Coroner's officials say the body of Jagsir Singh was found at 8:56 a.m. at 5205 Shining Crag Ave. — the same address where the newborn's body was dug up Feb. 26.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine cause and manner of Singh's death. Police on Thursday characterized the death as a possible suicide.
Singh, 48, was out on bail after being charged with being an accessory to murder. His wife, Beant Kaur Dhillon, 43, remains in custody on charges including first-degree murder.
Police said in court documents that Dhillon's then-15-year-old daughter gave birth to a boy in November. Dhillon took the newborn and drowned it, and Singh and another relative, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, helped cover up the crime, documents said.
Coroner's officials Thursday confirmed the baby was drowned and his death is a homicide.
Dhillon told police she killed the baby to prevent family shame, according to the documents.
An investigation began last week after the teen reached out to a third party who contacted authorities. Police then found the baby's remains buried in the backyard.
Dhillon has pleaded not guilty and is held without bail. She's next due in court Wednesday.
Mann, 23, remains at large. He's in the country illegally and cut off a monitoring device the day after the newborn's body was found, according to officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
He's accused of helping bury the newborn and is charged with being an accessory to murder.
