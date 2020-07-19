A body was found Sunday morning in the Kern River in the same area a man was reported missing Saturday evening, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday at about 7 p.m., KCSO received a call about a man last seen in the Kern River near Cow Flat Road and Highway 178, officials said.
Rescuers were unable to locate the man, and officials said the search was called off.
According to KCSO, the search continued Sunday morning, and at about 9:30 a.m., a body was found in the river. Officials said it is unclear if the body is that of the man reported missing Saturday, as it has not yet been identified. The body was found in the same area someone disappeared last week who remains missing, the sheriff's office said.
