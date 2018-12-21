The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man found in a burned vehicle in east Bakersfield.
Ricky Ricardo Rivas, 32, Bakersfield, was found at 12:23 a.m., Friday, at Tyree Toliver Street and Virginia Avenue, according to a sheriff's office report.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
At this time, the time and date of the incident is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.