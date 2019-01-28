Called to a report of a fight at a southwest Bakersfield apartment, police were met with evasiveness and lies.
But an officer, later talking privately with one of the residents, received permission to search the apartment after noticing what appeared to be blood on a rug near the front door.
The search led to a bathroom with a running shower, broken toilet and flooded floor, according to recently released court documents. Pulling back the shower curtain, the officer made a grisly find.
The body of a man lay in the tub, two knives protruding from his body, according to the documents. One knife was stuck in his neck, the other embedded in his rib cage.
The injuries were severe enough that police said it appeared someone had tried to decapitate him.
The man was later identified as 37-year-old Victor Manuel Vasquez, and two people are facing murder charges in his death.
Louie Perez, 45, and Daniel Animas, 36, have pleaded not guilty and are being held on $1 million bail in the Dec. 4 killing.
Police say in the documents that officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 block of McDonald Way on Dec. 4 to a report of a fight. They spoke with an unnamed resident and Perez, who had a bandage wrapped around his left hand.
Perez told police his brother had been attacked by a transient, and when he intervened the transient hit him with a black foam bat with a metal rod at its center. Police left the area after interviewing Perez and the resident.
After leaving, however, officers found some of the names and other information provided by Perez didn't match up, according to the documents. Believing he may have lied, police returned to the apartment.
They spoke with a resident who said Perez had gone to a liquor store. Officers went to the liquor store and found it closed.
Police went back to the apartment a third time, according to the documents. They asked the resident they previously spoke with where Perez was and why he previously lied about his whereabouts.
The resident acted nervous, police say in the documents, and asked to speak with officers privately. The resident walked outside and told police other people arrived just before they did. He then gave police permission to search the apartment.
During the search, the body was found and multiple people detained. Perez was arrested on the murder charge and officers began a search for Animas, who escaped by tying clothing together to form a rope and climbing out a rear window, according to the documents.
Animas was arrested days later in Shafter. He admitted to being involved in the assault of Vasquez, the documents say.
Perez and Animas are next due in court March 5.
