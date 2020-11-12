The body of a victim was found inside a home on Cottonwood Road that caught fire Thursday morning.
According to a Bakersfield Fire Department news release, firefighters responded to the scene at 1329 Cottonwood Road at 6:07 a.m. They reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure.
Crews put out the fire and found the body during a search of the home. Two animals were also found dead.
There were six displaced individuals, BFD said. The Red Cross is assisting them with shelter and clothing.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, the news release stated.