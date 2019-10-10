A 55-year-old Bodfish woman died early Thursday after her vehicle crashed into the mountainside on Highway 178 near Democrat Road. A passenger suffered moderate injuries.
California Highway Patrol reported that the woman was driving at an unknown speed around 1:30 a.m. when she veered to the left, crossed the eastbound lane, and collided with the mountainside. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identification has not yet been released.
Joan White, 65, of Wofford Heights, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Kern Medical Center.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.