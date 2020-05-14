Bob Hampton loved Taft. He loved USC football. He loved public education. He loved his family, his 21 grandchildren and his 12 great-grandchildren. And he loved getting stuff done.
The Taft High and USC basketball standout turned teacher turned successful entrepreneur and community leader died unexpectedly Wednesday after collapsing at Westside Waste Management, his longtime business in Taft. He was 82.
“He just was invincible,” said his daughter Julie Calvin.
Hampton had already beat cancer twice, she said. He exercised regularly, took health supplements, and believed that one must always maintain a positive attitude.
“He had a good run,” Calvin said of her dad’s life. “He thought at one time he was going to live to be 120.”
Born April 5, 1938 in San Bernardino, Hampton was only 5 months old when his father died.
In an interview captured on video less than a year ago, Hampton spoke about his background, his philosophy of life and business, and he shared advice for young people searching for success.
“I was an only child. More or less, my grandma raised me,” he said. His grandmother, Kate Jane Mounce, lived in Taft, and the fiercely independent oil town would become Hampton’s home.
Basketball proved to be his ticket out of Taft. But he would make a triumphant return many years later.
“He went right into varsity basketball as a (Taft High) freshman,” his daughter said. “He was the biggest star. But when he got to USC, he was the shortest. He had to work really hard.”
Gerald Haslam, the award-winning writer from Oildale who went on to a prolific career writing fiction and non-fiction about California and the San Joaquin Valley, said he didn’t know Hampton personally, but certainly saw him play.
“He was the definition of ‘stud,’ who clogged the middle on defense and dominated the backboards on both ends,” said Haslam, who is only one year older than Hampton.
“His hook shot was a thing of beauty,” he remembered.
Hampton played Trojan basketball from 1957 to 1960. But he also earned a Master’s degree in education. And he would go on to teach high school for nearly 20 years.
Then, through friends, he learned of a business opportunity in, of all places, Taft.
“We decided to quit teaching and go into the garbage business full time,” Hampton recalled in that YouTube video interview. It would change his life and allow him to help his beloved Taft in myriad ways — by starting the Westside Health Care Foundation, spearheading Taft’s Oilworker Monument, organizing community events, supporting the local chamber of commerce, and working with others to keep the city clean.
“He was on a mission to clean up Taft,” Calvin said.
Reached Thursday, Kern County Supervisor David Couch sang Hampton’s praises. There was no one quite like him and he truly cared about the people he served, whether it was as a member of the Kern High School District board or as a guy who never stopped trying to make things better.
“He did so much for so many, often without anyone’s knowledge,” Couch said. “Bob was one of the nicest people I’ve ever known. Kern County lost one of its best with his passing.”
Hampton was also known for his sense of humor. He once played a bit part in the movie “Flubber,” and he used that experience to his advantage while attending a Taft Rotary meeting.
“At one point, he stood up, waving a check, and said, ‘I’m a member of the Screen Actors Guild and I would like to announce that I am donating my entire royalty check to Rotary.’
“It was about 12 bucks,” Couch recalled.
The room erupted.
Former Bakersfield City Councilman Mark Salvaggio, who came to know Hampton well over the years, was another great admirer of the philanthropist.
“A man lives by what he believes in,” Salvaggio said Thursday. “Bob Hampton believed in giving to others.”
Salvaggio lauded Hampton as a leading citizen of Kern County.
“I count it a real privilege to have known Bob and to have been his friend,” Salvaggio said in his email blog. “I know I am a better man because of it.”
Chad Manning, president of the Bob Elias Hall of Fame, into which Hampton was inducted some years ago, called Hampton a “gentle giant, a big guy, always smiling, always positive, always going out of his way to call and say, ‘Good job.’"
Hampton is survived by Judy Hampton, his wife of some 50 years, his daughters Julie Calvin, Jill Martin, and Jodi Nelson, his stepchildren Jeff Goossen, Joe Goossen, Karen Bernstein, and Greg Goossen, and many other relatives, friends and admirers. Services are pending.
One might wonder how Taft and Kern County will manage without the big man.
“Bob loved Kern County education, USC and Taft,” Manning said.
The former president of the Hall of Fame, Howdy Miller, once described Hampton as follows:
“Whether it was someone pushing a shopping cart with all his possessions in it, or a person at the height of politics or business, Bob treated all people the same.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.