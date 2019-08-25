A boat fire at Buena Vista Lake burned eight victims, four adults and four children, on Sunday morning.
The Kern County Fire Department first responded to the scene and airlifted the two most severely victims to Memorial Hospital via helicopter. Two air ambulances were dispatched but Hall Air Ambulance was committed to another incident and Mercy Air has an extended response time of 40 minutes.
The other six victims were transported by Hall ground ambulance.
