Board to reconsider holding Kern County fair this fall

The 15th Agricultural Association Board of Directors will reconsider the postponement of the Kern County Fair at a meeting in June.
After voting in mid-May to hold off on the annual 12-day extravaganza in favor of a smaller event in November, the board is scheduled to discuss a review of their decision on June 4.
The move comes after remarks by Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor meeting, when he took issue with the characterization that the presence of the county’s mass vaccination site on the fairgrounds precluded the fair from taking place.
“At no time has the county contacted the Association, the fair board, to say that they cannot have the fair,” Alsop said on Tuesday. “Whether or not a fair is conducted is completely up to them. They are a state association separate from the county and that is a decision that they make.”
During the fair board meeting, directors approved extending a contract that allows the county to conduct coronavirus operations at the fairgrounds through Sept. 30. Some directors said at the meeting it would be difficult for the fair and the county’s COVID-19 operations to coincide.
However, after Alsop’s comments, Board Chairwoman Blodgie Rodriguez said the board would look into holding the fair after all.
“It allows our staff to reevaluate our position, and whether or not we can move forward with the fair,” she said in a phone interview.
Still, challenges remain. The board’s May vote authorized fair CEO Mike Olcott to cancel long-term contracts that are needed for fair operations. Rodriguez added that a fair typically takes 12 months to plan, a process that would need to be accomplished in three months should a fair occur this year.
“I don’t want to have false hope, so we’ll address it when the time comes. None of us wanted to have to postpone it, but you abide by your commitments,” Rodriguez said, adding that she couldn’t see how a normal fair would take place this year. “Just because the governor lifts the restrictions on us, it doesn’t give us nine months for planning. So we really have to heed the advice of our staff.”
There is also the possibility that COVID-19 restrictions could be in place this fall that would prevent the fair from occurring. Although the Blueprint for a Safer Economy is scheduled to largely sunset on June 15, a resurgence of coronavirus could bring back capacity limitations and social distancing requirements.
The association board will hear an update from staff on their recommendation for the fair this fall.
Should a fair take place, Alsop said it could be used to increase vaccinations.
“If they decide to do it, we will accommodate with our operations out there and pivot as we do well so that they can provide the fair,” he said. “We will work with them during that time to continue to provide testing, free testing for the fair goers, free vaccination for the fairgoers. That’s something that I think could be beneficial and productive.”
The meeting will take place over Zoom. More information can be found at kerncountyfair.com.