Board of Supervisors to assign committee duties for 2023

If supervisors are the cells of the county's governing body, then committees are their mitochondria. They facilitate dialogue, instigate action and empower change on virtually all issues in Kern County, from homelessness to the height of your sidewalks.
At their meeting Tuesday, the five members of the Kern County Board of Supervisors will shuffle themselves about for this year’s committee assignments.
“The importance is that the county of Kern has the say on all the committees that impact the livelihoods of the county residents — be it public safety, emergency services, be it retirement, economic development — almost every issue is further served by a committee,” said newly elected Third District Supervisor Jeff Flores.
Committees at the county level vary in size and scope. There are the in-house committees, which include supervisors; there are subcommittees; and there are wider, community–based committees that might be in conjunction with the city of Bakersfield, or a collection of cities or counties. There are even, though it is uncommon, statewide committees formed — it all depends on the issue.
“Even though I’m chairman this year, I’m the newest member so I’m carrying most of Mike Maggard’s committee assignments from last year,” Flores said. “For the most part, I’ve inherited assignments he had during his last term.”
The committee selection is based on issues each supervisor has prioritized, either during their campaign or while they have been in active office. Supervisors with the most seniority, like Fourth District Supervisor David Couch, can have priority on what committee they select.
“Some supervisors want to focus on certain areas of interest to them but what even supersedes that is it's really based on seniority,” Flores said. “(Supervisor Couch) wanted a committee that was of interest to him like the Kern County Economic Development Corporation.”
And not every committee is based on finding answers or creating dialogue. Some, like the Kern Medical Foundation committee, are created to raise money, or to search for grants, to drive down healthcare costs.
For example, Flores will serve on the committee with Community Action Partnership of Kern, a local nonprofit, which has a number of stakeholders throughout the county and who will have a representative on board.
“I’m really excited to serve on the committee with CAPK,” Flores said. “They have a big impact on the issues that I ran (my campaign) on, such as homelessness. I’m excited to be on that board and make a difference and move the needle on those issues.”
County rules specify that the role of chairman rotates numerically every year. Last year, District 2 Supervisor Zack Scrivner was chairman. This year, it’s Flores, who will be inducted into the role on Monday.
“I’m most excited about being chairman of the board for 2023 and on Tuesday, I will run my first meeting,” Flores said. “Admittedly, that’s a big step to take on during your first year. But I’ll be ready for it.”