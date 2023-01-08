 Skip to main content
Board of Supervisors to assign committee duties for 2023

Jeff Flores

If supervisors are the cells of the county's governing body, then committees are their mitochondria. They facilitate dialogue, instigate action and empower change on virtually all issues in Kern County, from homelessness to the height of your sidewalks.

At their meeting Tuesday, the five members of the Kern County Board of Supervisors will shuffle themselves about for this year’s committee assignments.

