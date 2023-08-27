_40T1328.jpg

Kern County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Flores and other members will deliberate for one last time Tuesday morning before they consider the approval of the 2023-24 budget. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

Kern County's final budget hearing and subsequent approval will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the county Board of Supervisors chambers on Truxtun Avenue. Here’s what you need to know:

At $4.4 billion, the final budget is larger than the $3.7 billion proposed at the preliminary budget hearings a couple of months ago. Once approved, this year’s budget will be nearly $800 million more than what was adopted last August, reflective of a major shift in the county’s finances.