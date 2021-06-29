Board of Supervisors appoints Duncan as next fire chief

The Kern County Board of Supervisors has appointed Aaron Duncan as the next chief of the Kern County Fire Department.
Duncan is slated to succeed current Chief David Witt on July 19, shortly before Witt is scheduled to retire.
“I’m proud. I’m excited,” Duncan said after the supervisors unanimously voted to appoint him on Tuesday. “I just want to thank the board for selecting me, and allowing me the opportunity to serve the community and lead the men and women of the Kern County Fire Department.”
A 20-year veteran of the department, Duncan grew up in Bakersfield and joined KCFD at the age of 19. He now serves on the command staff as a deputy chief, a role he took after working as battalion chief and chief inspector.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to even be considered for this job,” Duncan said. “This department means so much to me. It’s filled with the most professional people. There’s a history here. The chiefs that have come before me, they’ve all done great work and I just hope that I can continue that legacy.”
Supervisors worked fast to fill the position that opened when Witt announced his retirement last week. On Tuesday, they were quick to acknowledge the strong list of candidates who applied for the position.
“I am very heartened by the depth of commitment and passion and the fountain of ideas not only you but all those who we interviewed for this process have,” Supervisor Mike Maggard said at the meeting. “It is a great sign for the future of the Kern County Fire Department.”
Duncan takes over at a critical time for the department. An ever-expanding wildfire season along with a persistent budget deficit has strained resources. Last summer, supervisors voted to impose a contract that reduced overtime benefits as many firefighters were forced to work overtime to fill shifts.
Despite the challenges, Witt said a solid foundation had been set down for his successor.
“Our staff is one of the best staffs ever in the history of the Kern County Fire Department,” he said. “To accomplish the things that they did during a pandemic, during the earthquakes, during an imposed contract, and failing equipment along the way. We’ve made huge strides to where we have a good foundation and it’s all because of the brave men and women of the Kern County Fire Department.”
In addition to Witt, three other senior chiefs are stepping down. Last week, KCFD announced Chief Deputy Dean Boller, along with deputy chiefs Corey Regan and Ira Peshkin were retiring. Witt portrayed the series of retirements as “perfectly natural,” and said it gave Duncan the ability to bring in new people to generate new ideas.
“He’s going to have people that are loyal to him. I had people who were loyal to me and that’s a great thing,” Witt said. “He’s going to be in a great situation.”
Supervisors praised the state of the department, crediting Witt with leaving in place an excellent succession plan.
"I think we have a new chapter in the Kern County Fire Department," Supervisor Leticia Perez told Duncan after his appointment was announced. "We've always had a great fire department, but I think you're going to take us to another level."