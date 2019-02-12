The uncertainty over the future of Bakersfield College’s southwest center can now be put to rest.
During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees voted to give the district the go-ahead to enter into a 20-year, $40.5 million lease agreement with the University Office Center, a new development from Gregory D. Bynum & Associates, Inc. located on the Cal State Bakersfield campus.
Students are expected to be able to begin using the new facility in spring 2021, according to college officials.
“I think the board made an excellent decision in finalizing a location for the southwest center,” said board member Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg. “The more interaction and interface we have between BC and CSUB, the smoother the degree pathway is going to be for all students in Kern County.”
The University Office Center will consist of three buildings of office space and parking when fully built out. This land is located in the southwest corner of the CSUB campus, off of Camino Media and Roadrunner Drive.
Bakersfield College SouthWest will be the center’s first tenant in the first building to be constructed. It will be a three-story, approximately 62,000-square-foot center that will be nearly triple the size of the center’s current 22,000-square-foot facility.
Although the college and district initially pursued a quick one-year construction time, Bakersfield College’s vice president of finance and administrative services, Mike Giacomini, said the plan was changed to allow for Bynum & Associates to spent around 18 months on construction.
Afterward, it will then take a few additional months to get moved in.
“We didn’t want to rush it,” he said. “We want to make sure it can be planned and built out the way we want to.”
College and district officials have been looking into possibilities for a new location since last year, as the lease for its current campus in the Fresno Pacific University facility on River Run Boulevard was set to expire at the end of March.
Castle & Cooke, the current building owner, was not interested in renewing the lease but was willing to extend it through December of this year if another location was secured. While Bakersfield College recommended the University Office Center for the construction of a new center, the district board wanted to explore other options.
College officials were concerned that if a location wasn’t decided on by the end of last year that a new center would not be built in time for the Spring 2020 semester and the college could be forced to temporarily close the center for that semester.
After 2018 came and went without a decision, it was unclear what would happen after the lease ran out March 31. Now, the center seems to be back on stable footing.
Giacomini said the district has a tentative agreement with Castle & Cooke that would allow the center to stay at its current location through the summer. While a lease wasn’t up for final approval by the board on Tuesday, that is expected to happen in March.
“We’re really excited for the partnership. Castle & Cooke has been a great partner,” Giacomini said.
After this summer, the southwest campus will move onto the site of its future facility.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the board voted to allow the district to enter into a nearly $2 million agreement with the University Office Center for modular buildings to be placed on the site to use as the southwest campus until the new facility is completed.
While mobile buildings are typically smaller than permanent ones, Giacomini said the center will actually have more room to work with compared to its current facility.
Under the lease, BC SouthWest will have 24 buildings. While some of that will be used to house faculty and staff from various departments, around 19 are expected to be used for instruction instead of the 13 classrooms the center has now.
While Giacomini said the square footage of the relocated center would technically be the same as before at 22,000, it has more space, as the college doesn’t have to account for interior spaces like hallways, which would be counted in the square footage.
“I think the square footage should facilitate next year’s growth,” he said. “This should give us the ability to expand our offerings a little bit.”
This school year, around 2,000 students have been taking classes at BC Southwest, a large improvement from its first full school year in 2015-16, when fewer than 600 students were enrolled.
After the board approved the leases, Chancellor Thomas Burke thanked BC and district staff for their efforts in coming up with a solution for the southwest center’s future.
“I would like to thank all the staff involved at Bakersfield College and district office for this historical event,” he said. “This is a new chapter for the Kern Community College District and Bakersfield College.”
