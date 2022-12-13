 Skip to main content
B'nai Jacob sells synagogue for development of rental housing

20221214-bc-bnaijacob

Congregation B'nai Jacob is located at 600 17th St., but maybe not for long. The property sold Nov. 28 to an entity controlled by Bakersfield housing developer Sage Equities.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Downtown's busiest residential developer has purchased the longtime home of Congregation B'nai Jacob to make room for a 51-unit, luxury rental project to be built between the Bakersfield Amtrak station and Mill Creek Linear Park.

The more than 110-year-old, conservative Jewish congregation is tentatively planning to move, at least temporarily, to northeast Bakersfield's reform Jewish congregation, Temple Beth El. A vote on whether to make that move was set for Tuesday night; no result was immediately available by The Californian's deadline.

