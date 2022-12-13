B'nai Jacob sells synagogue for development of rental housing

Downtown's busiest residential developer has purchased the longtime home of Congregation B'nai Jacob to make room for a 51-unit, luxury rental project to be built between the Bakersfield Amtrak station and Mill Creek Linear Park.
The more than 110-year-old, conservative Jewish congregation is tentatively planning to move, at least temporarily, to northeast Bakersfield's reform Jewish congregation, Temple Beth El. A vote on whether to make that move was set for Tuesday night; no result was immediately available by The Californian's deadline.
Developer Sage Equities, owned by City Councilman Bob Smith and members of his family, was among several bidders for the 65-year-old property first listed about three months ago. While Sage made the highest offer at $995,000, a representative of B'nai Jacob said the company's approach and proposed redevelopment of the property contributed to the congregation deciding in Sage's favor.
Other factors helped convince the congregation it was time to sell, B'nai Jacob Secretary of the Board Dian Olmstead said Tuesday: homelessness and crime in the area, the group's small and aging membership, and deferred maintenance costs — including replacement of the 9,677-square-foot building's asbestos roof.
County property records show the property sold Nov. 28 to Sage's Eastbank Flats LLC. They indicate the property was last assessed at $551,477, all but $58,738 of which represent improvements beyond just the land.
Sage expects to demolish the property and, in its place, build what would become the company's fifth, investor-funded rental property downtown.
Eastbank Flats, as the project is being called, would include an elevator and, in a tribute to B'nai Jacob's long history at the site, a "peace garden" featuring plants native to Israel. Sage Managing Partner Anna Smith said by email there is also a plan to allow a Jewish food festival on the property.
She noted the property would be topped with a private roof terrace looking west toward the creek and much of the rest of downtown Bakersfield.
"What attracted us to this site," Anna Smith wrote, "is the exciting water location that builds on the city's improvements to Mill Creek Linear Park."
"Eastbank residents will find themselves tucked into one of the last peaceful corners downtown," she added, "right in the center of the city’s largest redevelopment infrastructure project (Mill Creek) … within a block of the convenience provided by the Truxtun Avenue thoroughfare."
Already B'nai Jacob has stored its Torah scrolls at Temple Beth El. The plan discussed among leadership has been to contract the reform congregation's conservative-leaning rabbi, Jonathan Klein, to lead services.
B'nai Jacob leaders say it remains unclear whether the congregation will ultimately build its own home apart from Temple Beth El. Before that would happen, they say, they would want to see the congregation grow beyond the roughly one dozen members Olmstead estimated it has now.
"Leadership is not getting any younger," longtime board member Howard Silver said Tuesday. "We're looking for more people to become more involved."
Olmstead added, "We need to build up our congregation numbers and … at that point, we will be looking for a place to move."
"It would take God's will and assistance, which we are counting on," she said.
One party that submitted a competing purchase offer had proposed to tear down the building to expand parking in the area, Olmstead said. She said the congregation didn't decide on price alone.
"It wasn’t just the money," Olmstead said. "It was our impression of the buyers and what they wanted to do with the property.”
B'nai Jacob was impressed with Sage's plans for the garden, as well as how the company presented itself.
"It was a very positive response from them," she said.