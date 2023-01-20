Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield to host two policy summits open to the community

National Geographic fellow Dan Buettner identified five cultures during his extensive world travels, cultures with the highest concentrations of people living to 100 years or older. He named these places on the map "Blue Zones."
Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield, a local effort designed to make healthy choices easier for local residents through permanent changes in our built environment and policy, will host two summits open to the community, next week and next month.
According to a Blue Zones news release, local organizers and residents will have a chance to help shape Bakersfield’s future well-being at the two events.
The first summit, scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Cal State Bakersfield Student Recreation Center, 9001 Stockdale Highway, will focus on the community’s built environment and how changes to it can enhance and improve the health and well-being of local residents, the release said.
The second summit, scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 3 at Bakersfield College's Center East Ballroom, 1801 Panorama Drive, will be a discussion around food policy.
Both events are free to attend as organizers want the public to provide input. However, attendees are asked to register before the events.
"Since launching in late September, our team has hit the ground running by working closely with local policy makers to look at our current policies and help make goals that are right for Bakersfield, that are right for individual communities and will help citizens and visitors alike improve well-being," Blue Zones Project Executive Director Kiyoshi Tomono said in the news release.
The project's goal, Tomono said, is to influence healthy change and make healthier options more accessible throughout the community.
The project was brought to Bakersfield through a sponsorship with Adventist Health, in partnership with California Resources Corp., the city of Bakersfield, and Blue Zones, LLC.
How can the project make access to healthy choices easier in a community where unhealthy choices are seemingly everywhere?
One way, according to the news release, is by improving and expanding existing policies surrounding walkability, safe streets, and access to public green spaces, healthy food options and nutrition services.
Throughout fall 2022, Blue Zones policy experts met with community leaders to identify and understand Bakersfield’s current policies, including their strengths, challenges and opportunities.
Their findings and their recommendations to help Bakersfield become a certified Blue Zones Community will be presented at the two policy summits, according to the release.
Based on Buettner's research on the world’s longest-lived communities, the project is designed to help people live longer and better lives. Through environmental and behavior change, communities can lower healthcare costs, improve productivity, and boost national recognition as great places to live, work and play.
To attend one or both of the upcoming Blue Zones Project policy summits, register at:
