Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield invites community to take the RealAge Test

Your chronological age — the number of months and years you've lived on planet Earth — matters.
But decades of data show that different people age at different rates, and some tend to defy their chronological, or biological, age.
OK, but what's their secret?
Is it "good genes"? Good eating habits? Is it the avoidance of stress? Should we take up running half-marathons, avoid red meat, snuff out smoking or limit our drinking?
Or should we just dance like no one is watching?
Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield is inviting community members across the greater metro area to find out their “Real Age” by taking the RealAge Test.
Taken by more than 45 million people to date, the scientifically based survey claims to show you the true age of the body you’re living in compared to your biological age — the first step, organizers say, toward improving overall health and well-being.
"My calendar age is 42 but my RealAge is 34," Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield executive director Kiyoshi Tomono said in an email.
Tomono was front and center on the steps of City Hall in downtown Bakersfield in September when he and other community leaders announced the launch of Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield, describing it as a "new pathway toward well-being for all Kern County."
The RealAge test, he said, is a critical tool in undertaking that mission.
Not only will the free test give those who take it valuable insights into their own personal health, it's also designed to have a positive influence on the entire community.
"These numbers will be used to help the Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield team track the health and well-being in our community over the next five years," Tomono said. "It's great knowing the data collected will help us plan events and projects to make our city a healthier place to live."
The test offers more than 100 questions based on well-being factors such as nutrition, physical activity, sleep, existing medical conditions and stress that can contribute to a person’s longevity. After completing the assessment, RealAge provides an immediate estimate of the body’s age and offers helpful tools on how to implement positive changes that benefit both the individual, and community, Blue Zones said in a news release.
The comprehensive health risk assessment was developed by Sharecare and has been clinically validated to be more predictive of mortality than the Framingham Heart Study and chronological age, according to the release.
It is free and open to the public, and available at Bakersfield.sharecare.com.
Dylan Wilson, executive director of Edible Schoolyard Kern County, took the test recently.
With more than 100 questions, we wanted to make sure we weren't walking into a repeat of that final exam we sweated over in high school biology class.
"The Real Age test was a breeze to complete," Wilson said. "I've taken a similar test before, but this was by far more user-friendly. The questions are clear and concise, the multiple-choice options are easy to understand, and it only took me a few minutes out of my day. A few minutes for very valuable feedback and information."
Wilson said he learned a few new things about his eating habits and level of activity.
"The test put into perspective how I can improve my health in certain areas, especially around stress and mental health," he said.
The test also reminded him of the things he's doing right.
The results? Wilson's biological age is 28 years, 5 months. His RealAge: 27 years, 9 months.
"I was pleasantly surprised by my RealAge," Wilson said.
With the level of stress he deals with, he was expecting to see a result in the mid-30s.
"This is a good indicator of my overall health and it feels great to be on track," he said.
But that's not the end of it.
After the test, the site suggests ways to lower your RealAge. Wilson received "tips and tricks" on how to manage his stress.
The test takes into consideration diet, physical activity, mental health and even annual medical checkups, he said.
According to Tomono, data collected from the survey is confidential and HIPAA-compliant. Individual-level data stays private to the individual who completes the assessment.
In fact, Tomono's efforts to find local individuals who had taken the test for a news interview were stymied because the only way he could learn that someone had taken the test was if that individual told him.
"Only aggregate community data will be collected by the Blue Zones Project team," he said.
The information will be used to determine a baseline assessment for Bakersfield that will influence future well-being programming for the community at large.
Tomono's team will then be able to determine how Bakersfield's well-being compares with communities around the country.
"I believe every person should take this assessment for their personal health journey," Wilson said. "By taking this informative self-assessment, an individual can gauge their own health and make adjustments to their personal routine."
The benefits to the larger community, he said, could be even more powerful.
To learn more about Blue Zones Project, contact the Blue Zones Project team in Bakersfield by email at BZPBakersfield@sharecare.com or visit bakersfield.bluezonesproject.com. To track upcoming events and happenings, follow them on Facebook @bzpbakersfield.