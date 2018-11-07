Houchin Community Blood Bank is holding a blood drive in honor of Brayden Eidenshink, a 10-year-old boy from Bakersfield who underwent a heart transplant on October 11.
"There's so many people in the community who like to help Brayden and his family... and this is something you can do that costs you nothing," said Tracy Hunter, a Houchin community development account manager.
Eidenshink has experienced complications since the transplant and was recently placed on life support to let the new heart rest. On Friday, doctors started trying to take him off life support to test the new heart's function, according to Brayden's Braveheart, a Facebook page where his mother, Brenda Eidenshink provides updates and post photos.
Brayden has been the recipient of donated platelets over the years and the blood bank has held three other drives in his honor since he was born, Hunter said. Brayden and his mother have spoken at the blood bank's annual dinner about the importance of donated blood to people like Brayden.
The blood drive takes place Monday through Wednesday. Donors can give blood at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave. Houchin encourages donors to wear red in support of Brayden.
Hunter said blood drives in Brayden's honor often attract as many as 100 donors a day so wait times may be longer than usual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.