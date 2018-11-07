Blood drive for Brayden

People can donate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at either of Houchin’s two donor centers at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Avenue. Houchin encourages donors to wear red to support Brayden.

On the Brayden's Brave Heart Facebook page, Brayden's mom, Brenda, has announced that Wednesday will be Fight Like Brayden Day, and asks followers to wear red shirts and replace their front porch lights with a red light bulb.