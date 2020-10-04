There's no doubt that for countless restaurants across Bakersfield, Kern County and California, 2020 has become a matter of survive or die.
According to the California Restaurant Association, nearly 1 in 3 restaurants in California could close permanently — or will downsize by closing some locations.
But it's also clear that those with the gumption to open a restaurant are not the kind to throw in the towel without a fight.
In Bakersfield, innovative efforts to expand outdoor dining in the time of COVID are continuing to open up new possibilities, with the latest and most audacious requiring traffic barriers, lighted tents and happy diners eating sushi or Asian noodles atop the covered asphalt of a city street.
"If you sit down and wait for customers to come, nothing is going to change," said Jake Kim, the owner of JIN Sushi at 19th and Eye streets in downtown Bakersfield, one of two restaurants that have literally expanded onto the street outside — with help from both the city of Bakersfield and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
"The city this week closed part of Eye Street, from 19th Street to the alley just south of 20th, to allow restaurants in that area to expand their outdoor seating capacity even further," said city of Bakersfield spokesman Joseph Conroy.
"We hope these accommodations will make a difference for local businesses during these unprecedented circumstances."
On Thursday night, real estate broker Joseph Amaya enjoyed a sashimi bento box dinner and drinks with two friends beneath a lighted tent roof on Eye Street.
"I think it's really great that the city has allowed this," he said of the street closure and the move outdoors by the two restaurants.
The temperature was a little warm, but Amaya said the move outdoors in October is perfect timing for Bakersfield.
"It's going to get to a point where it's going to be perfect," he said.
He'd already been to KC Steakhouse, which expanded outdoors in the heat of summer. But the shade, the water-cooled fans — all the efforts to make customers comfortable — were successful, he said.
Ditto for Wall Street Alley.
Lana McCormick, who works at Club Skin Gym at Rejuvenation, a skin care spa downtown, sipped a glass of red as she waited for dinner beneath the JIN Sushi tent.
"I like this," she said. "Obviously it's very different."
McCormick wondered aloud how expensive it must be for restaurant owners to erect tents and misters, include lights and music.
"I love the vibe here," McCormick said. "I feel totally safe. I definitely think the staff is following COVID precautions."
Nick Hansa, owner of Chef's Choice Noodle Bar, said he's excited to see how customers respond.
"We just started on Monday," he said of last week's rollout. "We're trying to find out what will make it a good experience for customers."
He's been impressed by the city's efforts to cut through bureaucratic red tape and help streamline the process of literally moving dining into the street.
But he was particularly stunned by how fast the ABC moved to help.
"We called the ABC," Hansa said. "We had our temporary permit (to serve outside) in less than 24 hours.
"And we didn't even have to pick it up. They emailed it to us."
As of Oct. 1, 63 restaurant locations in the city have received the new COVID-19 special event permit, Conroy said.
In addition, the Bakersfield City Council recently approved waiving the $86 application fee, thanks to Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, otherwise known as CARES Act funding.
"We hope this makes applying for this beneficial (permit) easier and more attractive to all businesses and we encourage any eligible business interested in expanding its seating or retail space outdoors to apply for and use the permit," Conroy said.
For Kim, the owner of JIN Sushi, the help he and Hansa have received from local agencies is something his restaurateur friends in other parts of the state simply do not see.
"I travel a lot," Kim said. "I have friends who run restaurants in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Orange County. They're jealous of what we have in Bakersfield."
Kim is so optimistic about the future he's planning on opening a second location — in the midst of COVID — possibly as early as December.
He's running 20 percent more employees than he was pre-coronavirus.
"We really appreciate it," he said. "The city gave us a huge opportunity."
And to his friends who operate restaurants locally and in other cities, he shares this advice:
"Don't give up," he said. "Try something."