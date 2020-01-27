The Downtown Business Association will host a block to block business networking mixer on Tuesday.
The mixer will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at KC Steak House located at 2515 F St. It will help promote and support the city of Bakersfield, according to a news release.
The cost to attend is $5 for DBA members and $7 for non-members, according to the release.
For more information call DBA at 325-5892.
