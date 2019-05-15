The federal Bureau of Land Management is asking for public comments on Plains Pipeline L.P.'s proposal to replace its 127-mile pipeline connecting offshore oil production platforms with refining operations in the San Joaquin Valley.
Hoping to use existing rights-of-way, the Houston-based company proposes to build the pipeline through 113 miles of private and state property; six miles of BLM-managed land, including four miles through the Carrizo Plain National Monument; six miles through the Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge and six miles through the Los Padres National Forest.
Comments are due June 3. They may be submitted online at https://go.usa.gov/xE5f2. Or, they may be delivered by hand to the agency's Bakersfield Field Office at 3801 Pegasus Drive.
