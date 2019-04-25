The federal Bureau of Land Management is soliciting public comments on its draft environment review of potential Central California impacts of hydraulic fracturing, the oil and gas stimulation technique also known as "fracking."
The window to submit comments in person, by mail or electronically opens Friday and closes June 10.
Online comments can be sent to https://go.usa.gov/xE3Nw. They can also be mailed to: Bakersfield Field Office, Attn: Bakersfield RMP Hydraulic Fracturing Analysis, 3801 Pegasus Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
The first in a series of three public hearings on the matter is set for Bakersfield on May 21 at the Kern County Administrative Office, 1115 Truxtun Ave. at the first floor Board of Supervisors chambers.
