Blizzard, rain to pelt Kern County

Bakersfield and Kern County experienced a glimpse of weather conditions Thursday that will transform into a potential blizzard in high elevations throughout Friday and finally slow down Saturday.
California Highway Patrol Officer D.C. Williams has worked at their Fort Tejon office for about 10 years and could not recall weather forecasters ever warning of a blizzard settling over Kern County. Interstate 5 saw snow throughout Thursday, but it didn’t cling to roads, he said, while adding they are preparing for the worst come Friday.
Aggressive snow — typically only seen in the Midwest or Eastern states — is forecast to unleash its wrath starting at 11 p.m. Thursday and ending at 8 p.m. Friday around Frazier Park and greater Tehachapi, said National Weather Service forecaster Carlos Molina.
“It’s blinding to the point where you get disoriented,” Molina predicted of the conditions hitting Kern’s mountain areas.
Moisture from Hawaii accumulated along California’s coast and will sweep through southern California before making its way into the Central Valley, Molina said. That wetness will collide with cold air already filling local areas to create “very hazardous conditions” near the Grapevine and Tehachapi, Molina added.
But Thursday had spotty rain conditions in Bakersfield, with some places seeing snow, the forecaster said. Bakersfield collected 0.05 inches of rain while Delano had about 0.02 inches. Enough snow didn’t fall to measure it with a ruler in Tehachapi, but it covered the ground, Molina said.
Interstate 5 remained open as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Williams added CHP officers will begin escorting drivers through the pass once ice starts sticking on the road and creating slick conditions.
Vehicles zooming through the Grapevine heat asphalt and stave off ice. But, if there’s an accident, activity slows down and ice can claim roads rather quickly, Williams said.
If your vehicle begins to slide, don’t slam on the brakes or turn your steering wheel, though it does depend on how bad your car is sliding, the CHP officer added. If you catch your car losing traction early enough, then you can pump the brakes and hold the steering wheel straight.
“It’s not a fun ride” if you lose control, Williams added.
Molina predicts snow will quiet down around 8 p.m. Friday, though more moisture will fill the area. Heavy snow will blanket Tehachapi and Frazier Park — maybe even the Lake Isabella region — until about 4 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service forecasts about 8 to 12 inches of snow will fill Tehachapi and 12 to 18 inches of snow will cover the Grapevine from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Moisture in clouds that didn't pelt the Grapevine will fall in Bakersfield throughout Friday, Molina added. He predicts about an inch of rain will fall in Bakersfield during a 24-hour period, which could prompt a flood advisory.
On Saturday, there could be a few lingering showers in Bakersfield, but most of the rain and snow will be gone by sunrise, Molina said.
There’s no storm predicted on Sunday, but rain could fall early next week over Kern County, Molina said.
