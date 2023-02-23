 Skip to main content
Blizzard, rain to pelt Kern County

Bakersfield and Kern County experienced a glimpse of weather conditions Thursday that will transform into a potential blizzard in high elevations throughout Friday and finally slow down Saturday.

California Highway Patrol Officer D.C. Williams has worked at their Fort Tejon office for about 10 years and could not recall weather forecasters ever warning of a blizzard settling over Kern County. Interstate 5 saw snow throughout Thursday, but it didn’t cling to roads, he said, while adding they are preparing for the worst come Friday.

