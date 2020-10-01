Greenlawn Southwest will hold its second annual Blessing of the Pets at 10 a.m. Sunday at its pet cemetery just within the gates.
Anyone can bring a pet to be blessed as part of the tradition held in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. The Rev. Theophane Nelliparambil Antony of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Bakersfield will officiate.
“Pets are as much part of the family as any other loved one,” Greenlawn President Jim La Mar said in a statement. “They deserve to be cherished, honored, blessed, and memorialized, and as a ‘Friend of the Family,’ we find it wholly appropriate to prepare a place for that to happen right here.”
The cemetery is at 2739 Panama Lane.