The Blessing Corner Ministries will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at its headquarters at 101 Union Avenue.
Up to 125 meals will be served to benefit homeless individuals and families. An additional 200 Thanksgiving meals will be delivered to neighboring seniors and veterans. A total of 400 meals will be served at the Blessing Corner.
The event is free to all who can benefit.
