The Blessing Corner will host a drive-up food distribution on Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 101 Union Ave.
All are welcome to participate and masks are mandatory.
For more information, visit theblessingcorner.com.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 81,490
Deaths: 550
Recovered Residents: 22,331
Number of Negative Tests: 287,816
Number of Pending Tests*: 985
Updated: 01/13/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.