The Blessing Corner will hold its Annual Christmas Day Extravaganza from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at 101 Union Ave, at the coroner of 1st Street.
Up to 700 meals will be served there, along with additional meals delivered to neighboring seniors and veterans, and people who are homeless.
Organizers said in a news release that the event at the Union Avenue location is free to anyone in need or not having a place to go. Children must be accompanied by an adult. It is a drive-up and walk-up event.
The group seeks volunteers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 through 24, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 25. Those interested are asked to register at theblessingcorner.com.