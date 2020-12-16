Pastor Bonnie_02

In a file photo, Pastor Bonnie Gillette Turner proudly shows off 125 Thanksgiving dinners that The Blessing Corner Ministries was going to deliver.

 Teddy Feinberg / The Californian

The Blessing Corner will hold its Annual Christmas Day Extravaganza from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at 101 Union Ave, at the coroner of 1st Street.

Up to 700 meals will be served there, along with additional meals delivered to neighboring seniors and veterans, and people who are homeless.

Organizers said in a news release that the event at the Union Avenue location is free to anyone in need or not having a place to go. Children must be accompanied by an adult. It is a drive-up and walk-up event.

The group seeks volunteers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 through 24, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 25. Those interested are asked to register at theblessingcorner.com.