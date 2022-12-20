 Skip to main content
'Bless you, guys': Officers, deputies transform into bearers of holiday cheer with food baskets

Confusion flitted across Ardath Alvizo’s face as she slowly opened the doors of her home near Ming Avenue on Tuesday as a Bakersfield Police Department officer approached with two hefty cardboard boxes.

Wonder replaced Alvizo’s bewilderment as Officer Neida Mendoza explained she brought a turkey, potatoes, oranges, canned green beans, cranberries, onions and candy canes during an annual joint operation between the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office that aims to give back. 

