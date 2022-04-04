Black, Latino speakers address lack of trust in vaccination campaigns

Leaders within Kern's Black and Latino communities gathered Monday to explore reasons — and potential solutions — for high rates of COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy among local people of color.
The late afternoon event at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center off East California Avenue focused on a deep lack of trust in government as a primary factor behind vaccination skepticism.
Some of the discussion centered on the Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male, in which Black men were intentionally and unknowingly infected with the venereal disease in the 1930s. More than 100 ended up dying because of their participation in the experiment.
"It's very difficult to tell a person to come and do something or take something when they know in the past certain things have happened," said Lillie Tyson-Head, president of a group called Voices for Our Fathers Legacy Foundation that calls attention to the injustice of the syphilis study.
Another speaker at Monday's event, Executive Director Camila Chavez of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, likened the federal experiment to California's history of sterilizing incarcerated women without their knowledge or consent as recently as 2010.
Chavez also attributed local vaccination resistance to lack of awareness, widespread misinformation and conspiracy theories. For her group, which hosted more than 80 vaccination clinics that administered more than 77,000 doses, the key to overcoming misleading influences has been going door to door and paying people to conduct the outreach.
Several who spoke at the lightly attended event shared their own experiences of trying to persuade people to get vaccinated. They said the best way to rebuild trust was through one-on-one conversations with reputable members of the community.
A few also noted that gasoline and grocery cards worked well as financial incentives to get the shot.
Marie Ruffin, a registered nurse at Kern Medical, said it helps if the vaccination facts come from health-care professionals who look like the person being persuaded.
Ann Walker, supervising public health nurse for Kern County, said the question of how to convince Black and Latino families the vaccination is safe has become more urgent because of data showing they experience overall higher rates of mortality. She said the effort is nowhere near finished.
"We have to think of it as a marathon and we have to keep having those conversations over and over and over again, even if we get sick of it," Walker said.
A few speakers held up schools as community hubs that can successfully be pressed into service. Echoing that message was Katie Russell, superintendent of the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.
She said that approach, too, requires individual attention.
"Every student and family (have) a different story," Russell said, "and you have to listen to those stories and you have to get where people are and then begin to move."