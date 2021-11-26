Black Friday traditions altered, but fun still persists

Black Friday was never meant for the weak.
Traditionally, the day included hordes of stampeding people, killer deals and waiting for hours.
However, the virtual world and the pandemic have altered the definition of this commercial holiday.
Bakersfield has not been left untouched by these changes.
SHORTAGES
Zander Murrell had a vision for how his Black Friday would go.
His almost eight-hour wait would end with the Northwest Promenade’s Best Buy opening its doors at 5 a.m. Friday. The 18-year-old would rush into the welcome heat, escaping the night’s chill. Murrell victoriously claims a graphic card — a chip to help gamers process images — and races home to play his online game.
Only, the vision never came to fruition.
A Best Buy employee came out before 5 a.m. and announced that online buyers scooped up all their gaming consoles and graphic cards.
Murrell still held hope. He said the anticipation of waiting and shopping in person beats purchasing the items online.
He marched into the store, ignoring a store clerk calling out the same message: no gaming consoles, no graphic cards.
Two minutes passed. The 18-year-old stomped out of Best Buy with empty hands.
“Black Friday is dead,” Murrell said. “By the time you actually get to walk into that store … there’s nothing available because everybody ordered it online.”
Murrell said he’ll forgo the excitement of in-person shopping next year. He’ll buy his products online.
“It’s annoying,” he said. “Before ... it was guaranteed you could walk in and get something … but now, you can’t.”
Among the most sought-after gaming consoles this year were Playstations, Nintendo Switches and Xboxes. Friends Alex Vanderpool, 33, and Lindsay Halle, 37, arrived at 6:15 a.m. to buy a Playstation 5 at GameStop in the Northwest Promenade, which opened at 7 a.m.
Store clerks told Vanderpool and Halle that the device would be available Friday, both said. A shipment was due, they both added.
“We’re not big Black Friday shoppers,” Halle said. Vanderpool likes online shopping because it’s convenient.
However, they broke their own Black Friday boycott because tracking down the PS5 on the internet proved fruitless.
But, GameStop didn’t have any. Both friends cited the shortages and the bottleneck at the Port of Los Angeles.
“It’s a problem,” Halle said.
Eventually, Vanderpool purchased a used PS4 for about $330, which is the typical price, he added. He snagged the only one GameStop had.
Michelle Lopez, a manager at Icing, said the shortages have impacted the Valley Plaza location where she works. She’s also short-staffed, and didn’t have all her typical products.
Lopez said some of the store’s merchandise remains at the bottlenecked Port of Los Angeles.
NOT ABOUT THE DEALS
Lora Kendrick said her family started Black Friday shopping in the ’90s. However, the deals lost their allure since stores began opening on Thanksgiving and CyberMonday, she said.
It’s still fun for them, she added.
“It’s a family tradition,” said Kendrick, 66. “Then, we go out to breakfast after shopping.”
“Some of us are here just for breakfast,” joked her son Sundanse Norwood, 28. He loves online shopping because he can purchase items from his bed.
Still, he snagged an air fryer, Magic Bullet, toys and clothes from Kohl’s before going to Target around 7 a.m.
Angie Coffman, 52, Carrie Paregien, 48, and Pat Paregien, 72, have been braving the crowds for the last 20 years.
“It was the one day a year … where everybody was so friendly,” Coffman said. “It was amazing.”
For them, it wasn’t about the deals. It was a time to bond with their family and interact with other jovial people, they said.
NOT AS BUSY
Coffman and the Paregiens said they typically waited in lines that wrapped around the store Thursday night.
This year, they entered without delay.
“I miss the crowds — the craziness,” Carrie Paregien said. “It’s just not the same.”
Megan Evans, 42, left the house at 5:30 a.m., and strolled into Bed Bath & Beyond on Stockdale Highway at 6 a.m. without waiting. For her, a line was always common.
This year, she reached the Macy’s at Valley Plaza and entered without a wait. The perfume counter experienced a large surge of people, Evans said — the only one she saw Friday.
“There’s not a lot of crowds, but there are people,” Evans said. “(There’s no) fighting, either.”
The stock and the products are not the same for best friends Heather Burch, 44, and Paula Bertolucci, 65. The duo have religiously shopped on Black Friday for 18 years.
Bertolucci moved away from Bakersfield, but still comes back for the Black Friday deals. The veteran shoppers have witnessed scuffles in Walmart and jam-packed stores with lines snaking around the store at Target in years past.
When they arrived at Kohl’s, they couldn’t believe it was Black Friday.
“This looks like a normal day,” Burch said.
Lopez recalled a time when the mall opened at midnight. People flooded into the mall screaming and yelling.
“It literally sounded like a herd of cows,” Lopez said.
However, Friday proved diametrically opposite to those experiences. People filled Valley Plaza, but meandering through the halls was not a problem.
“It’s been very quiet — very peaceful,” Lopez said.