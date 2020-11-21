HOLIDAY SHOPPING TIPS

Shoppers can save a lot of money by taking maximum advantage of their smartphones. But there are also so many low-tech ways consumers can stretch their dollars, and people familiar with both have tips to offer.

Avoid debt: Bakersfield money-saving expert Andrea Woroch suggests buying a few gifts ahead of Black Friday to help manage cash flow. She also recommended the free app Santa's Bag for tracking your gift shopping list and sticking to a budget.

Do your homework: Reviewing circulars can help shoppers plot an effective shopping trip, Woroch says. Woroch likes the smartphone app Flipp to help consolidate these ads.

Spend wisely: Some stores give early shoppers free gift cards for use later, Woroch said. These can be leveraged using the app Dosh to get money back on your credit card. Plus, the Fetch Rewards app can be used to scan receipts that can earn points toward new gift cards.

Stay vigilant: Woroch recommends using the Edison Mail app to track advertised prices. That way you know whether the store you bought from has since lowered the price on your purchase, potentially entitling you to a refund.

Plan ahead: Online shopping expert Michelle Madhok said some merchandise may end up in short supply.

Stay up to date: Signing up for stores' newsletters, apps and social media will limit chances you'll miss a good deal, Madhok advised.

Be flexible: Consider buying goods no one's been buying much of during the pandemic, Madhok suggested, like clothing.