The one day a year when shoppers expect insanity was instead calm and orderly Friday morning, a reversal many attributed to online sales and the growing trend of major retailers opening for business on Thanksgiving.
From the Northwest Promenade to Valley Plaza mall, the deals were still in force — those not completely sold out the day before, that is — but the lines were short and shoppers agreed that Black Friday had failed to live up to its reputation for aggressive bargain-hunting.
"It's not black. It's all clear here," Shafter resident Maria Gasgelum said at 6 a.m. while filling her cart at the Kohl's on Rosedale Highway.
At Valley Plaza, Bakersfield resident Maria Patino admitted to being a little disappointed at the prevailing sanity. She said enjoys braving the crowds the day after Thanksgiving, if only to get out of the house and have a little fun.
But as she waited outside Target to load a new 40-inch smart television into her son's sport utility vehicle, Patino said she wasn't about to rearrange her tradition to go out a day earlier next year.
"That takes away the family time, you know?" she said. "It should be Black Friday only, not Thursday."
Inside the mall, Steve Tibbs, owner of Tibbs Beef Jerky, said the crowds he saw from his kiosk Friday morning were nothing out of the ordinary.
"This is like an early Saturday morning here," he said.
