Black Emerging Millenial Leadership Initiative seeks participants for cohort on executive training

The Circle of Life Development Foundation is conducting a Black Emerging Millenial Leadership Initiative to develop the next generation of leaders.
Sponsored by a $20,000 grant from Bank of America, the initiative seeks up to 18 individuals ages 18 to 35 for a nine-week certification cohort on executive board training and civic and community leadership along with other topics.
“In a world that is becoming more and more polarized, it takes partnership, trust and leaders working together to find solutions to the crises we face today. COLDf partner ShePower has been preparing the next generation of leaders for five years, and I'm pleased to announce the creation of the forthcoming Leadership Development for Black Millennials, which will expand our commitment in this space and harness our expertise in developing an innovative leadership program for equitable change,” Arleana Waller, president and CEO, COLDf said in a news release.
In the release, COLDf states the lack of representation on local boards of directors, commissions and committees impacts the community divide.
“Helping young Black and leaders of color in Kern County develop skills and networks to build brighter futures for themselves and their communities is what closing the wealth gap looks like," Chike Nwoffiah, founding director of Silicon Valley African Film Festival said in the release. "Building human capacity in the Black community is beneficial on multiple levels."
Bank of America Bakersfield Marketing Executive Karen Zuber added the initiative came at a critical time.
"There’s a real opportunity right now to address systemic race and wealth disparities through new career programs so that the region’s economic recovery and future opportunities are inclusive and equitable to all," she said in the release. "As a major company and employer, Bank of America recognizes the responsibility we have to support our local communities through empowering young and diverse leaders."
Visit www.coldf.org to sign up or learn more.