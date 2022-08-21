 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Black churches partner on sharing economic, other opportunities

+2 
Nick Hill III

Nick Hill III

A new initiative rooted in Bakersfield’s Black business community is working with local African-American churches to spread word about government grants, training and other opportunities that participants say too often get overlooked.

The Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce has reached out to more than a dozen congregations representing some 1,100 churchgoers. The plan is to provide each of them weekly updates on various programs, plus a workshop-type event at one of the churches per week.

Coronavirus Cases