Black churches partner on sharing economic, other opportunities

A new initiative rooted in Bakersfield’s Black business community is working with local African-American churches to spread word about government grants, training and other opportunities that participants say too often get overlooked.
The Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce has reached out to more than a dozen congregations representing some 1,100 churchgoers. The plan is to provide each of them weekly updates on various programs, plus a workshop-type event at one of the churches per week.
People involved say their aim is no less than to renew a communication network dating to American slavery, when churches were the primary media for sharing information.
"Often the information's out there but it doesn't get to the families," said the Rev. Oscar Anthony, pastor at St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries on Brundage Lane, which has signed on to participate in the new effort. "We just need to strengthen that communication network and build on it."
The effort, still in its infancy with activity planned to ramp up during the next two to three weeks, originates with frustrations that the Black community hasn't always received timely information about health and wellness programs, vaccinations, financial incentives and government contracting opportunities.
Most recently, the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield reached out to the Black chamber as part of a wider campaign informing people about the availability of $2,500 government grants for eligible businesses.
After speaking with SBDC Director Kelly Bearden, chamber President Nick Hill said it occurred to him to recruit local African-American churches to help disseminate information about the grant opportunity and other important programs with the potential to help not just Blacks but other local communities.
In the program's earliest stages, Hill said, the chamber elicited 40 grant applications in a single week. Bringing more churches into the effort would reflect the central role congregations had before emancipation.
At the very least, he said, it could help fill a modern information gap.
"A lot of this information misses the African-American community," Hill said. "What we wanted to do is make sure than any information coming down the pike, whether it be financial, whether it be about health, education, whatever it is, we wanted to make sure that the African-American community is aware of this situation."
"It's only going to increase the awareness" of opportunities for helping the community, he added. "It's going to increase the opportunities for better jobs."
Bearden could not be reached for comment.
A flyer put out to churches recently by the chamber says the effort is intended to help eradicate racial disparities in health care, technology, education, housing and efforts to address climate change.
Anthony said missing out on such vital information limits the Black community's economic prospects. Local churches generally do announce information provided by organizations like the chamber, but there's value to enhancing connections, he said.
His expectation is that more personalized outreach such as Hill proposes will lead to church members sharing opportunities with their family and neighbors.
"Families take it and share it with their families who are not in the church," he said.
A local nonprofit executive and vocal advocate for Bakersfield's Black community, Arleana Waller, said she had been unaware of the church effort but knew of outreach by the SBDC. She agreed better coordination will serve an important purpose.
"Opportunities do get missed. People don't usually do grass-roots reach-out that is so needed," she said, adding $2,500 grants for local Black-owned businesses would represent a "game-changer" for them.
Churches are not the only "trusted messengers" available locally for delivering vital information to the community, Waller said. Other organizations organized efforts that helped the community during the 2020 census and the pandemic, she said, and those organizations "can help partner to get this message out."
She added the messaging should be planned carefully by spelling out specific goals ahead of time, then afterward evaluate the campaign's effectiveness.
Anthony seconded the call for deliberate preparations and said the church effort will coordinate beyond the local church community to include nonprofits like Waller's.