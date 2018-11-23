Public health officials have closed the Black Bear Diner for hot water violations.
Hot water from all sinks at the diner at 5542 Laval Road reached a maximum temperature of 69 degrees, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
Hot water should be a minimum of 120 degrees at three compartment sinks. Water should be a minimum of 100 degrees at all hand washing stations, according to the report.
The diner will not be open for business until the hot water issue is corrected, the report said.
